TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local company is giving back to help people who save lives.
Hoosier Heating and Cooling launched its Pay it Forward campaign.
The company is working with Comfort Keepers.
They will give away a heating and cooling system.
This month, anyone can nominate a local first responder, explaining why he or she deserves to win.
A group will go through the nominations in November.
Related Content
- Local company launches Pay it Forward campaign
- SMWC launches their Aspire Higher campaign
- Local company hosts job fair
- Kochs launch $4M campaign against Dems in Missouri, Indiana
- Indiana SOS launches campaign to boost voter confidence
- Local colleges gather for magazine launch party
- Local media company hosts open house
- ISU pays tribute to local veterans
- Paying it Forward: #ColtonStrong toy drive makes a big delivery to children's hospital
Scroll for more content...