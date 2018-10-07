Local company launches Pay it Forward campaign

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local company is giving back to help people who save lives.

Hoosier Heating and Cooling launched its Pay it Forward campaign.

The company is working with Comfort Keepers.

They will give away a heating and cooling system.

This month, anyone can nominate a local first responder, explaining why he or she deserves to win.

A group will go through the nominations in November.

