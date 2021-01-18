Local company asks for a financial break from the City of Marshall

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) -- ZF is an automotive manufacturer in Marshall, Illinois. They employ hundreds of people in Marshall and the surrounding area, but now the company is asking for a break from the city.

ZF company, formerly TRW in Marshall, Illinois is the largest employer for the city. That's according to the city's Mayor John Trefz. That means they pay a lot of money to the city in utility bills.

Recently, the company has asked the city for a 25% reduction rate in their electric bill. Mayor Trefz said that the request is going to come with consequences to the city.

"That's a big hit obviously," he said.

The mayor said one of those is going to be backlash from other employers in town.

"If you offer it to one, you must offer it to all or else face the consequences," Mayor Trefz said.

He said he also worries about the plant leaving the city of marshall and relocating.

"You lose the business you lose the money, right? You lose the money, everybody takes a hit," he said. "Life in Marshall as we've known it for all my life would totally change, completely if they decide to move that plant out."

But he said what they are asking from the city could impact its bottom line.

"We have an obligation to the people of Marshall to protect that account and make the city run as efficiently as possible," Mayor Trefz said.

Mayor Trefz plans to sit down with the plant managers and attorneys. He said they are going to offer the company deferment plans and he hopes they can come to a compromise that is a win-win for everyone