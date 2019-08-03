Clear

Local community hosts Relay for Life event to raise money and awareness

Many gathered for the Edgar County Relay for Life Saturday. It's a way to raise money and awareness for the American Cancer Society.

Posted: Aug 3, 2019 11:21 PM
Posted By: Jada Huddlestun

EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - Folks in Edgar County, Illinois laced up their sneakers to raise money and awareness.

Many gathered for the Edgar County Relay for Life Saturday.

The event raises money for the American Cancer Society.

Those at the race got the chance to honor survivors and remember those who have lost their battle with cancer.

There was also food and a silent auction.

Organizers said it's great to see the community support for all of those impacted by cancer.

"When we see survivors that come back out and take part in this, and walk through survivor lap, that's just a great feeling," said Tony Holly with the American Cancer Society.

The goal is to raise $37,000 by September 3rd.

If you're interested in donating, you can head to the Relay for Life website.

