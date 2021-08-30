Local community garden receives grant money for improvements

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) -- One local community garden has been awarded grant money to improve its landscape.

The Clinton Community Garden is cared for by the Recycling and Environmental Education Foundation (REEF), a group created by four Clintonian women committed to improving the place they call home.

REEF Co-Founder, Angie Riggen, told News 10 that their goal is to educate others while helping the environment.

" Engagement! That's what we're trying to achieve, is community engagement, and each year I feel we have more people coming in, getting involved, or wanting to stop by and pick vegetables, " Riggen said.

Riggen said it's important that she contributes to the community she came from and "blooms where she's planted."

"You either leave Clinton, or you stay. So that's my thinking, we're staying, and we're making it a better place."

REEF received $3,200 from the United Way Neighborhood Improvement Project Grant. According to Riggen, the money will help expand and rebuild beds, as well as improve landscaping.

