Community comes together to support the rebuild of Yesterday's Pub

NEWTON, Ill. (WTHI) - Just after midnight on August 24th there was a fire at Yesterday's Pub. Flames ripped through the historic building destroying the business. But it also destroyed the home of its owners, Dale and Pixie Mahaney.

Now the local community is helping out. Folks from all around have been working to pick up the pieces.

The fire began in the front room of the pub. There is a lot of water and smoke damage throughout. But a surprising amount of the building is still intact. Already crews have hauled out six dumpster loads and there is still a lot to do.

The First National Bank in Olney has set up a fund for donations. American Legion Riders of Post 14 are also planning an event in Saint Marie on the 25th. All to help fund the rebuild efforts.

Richard Hooper with Post 14 says, "It's his home and everything. To have a veteran down like that is, it hits me. I'm a veteran and it just hurts to see it. So we've got to step in to try to help them out."

The benefit in Ste. Marie begins at 8 am on Saturday, Sept. 25th at the American Legion Post 932.