Local community center is keeping its doors open!

FAIRBANKS, Ind. (WTHI) - One local community center was in danger of closing its doors. But now it is officially staying open.

And this weekend, the center is celebrating the good news!

The Fairbanks Community Center hosted its first annual community cookout on Saturday. Organizers say this weekend is a huge reason to celebrate and show the community that the center is still open for business!

After a few difficult months, they say it meant a lot to have everyone come out and show their support.

W:e are just very excited to show the community that we are still here," Nicole Johnson, the secretary of the Fairbanks Community Center, said. "We want to get some volunteers and keep these doors open. There are not many buildings left in Fairbanks and we don't want to lose it.

