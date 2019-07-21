Local community celebrates opening of new fire house

SHELBURN, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley community is celebrating the opening of a new fire station.
The Thunderbird Fire Protection Territory in Shelburn hosted a dedication ceremony for a new fire house Sunday afternoon.
It's been a project in the works for more than a year.
Improvements include a kitchen, bathrooms, shower rooms and updates to the communication room.
The new station is located on Mill Street.
Staff said they're thankful for the continous community support.
They said hope improvements like this will draw in new recruits.
