Local committee is encouraging people to get vaccinated through the use of social media

TERRE HAUTE. Ind. (WTHI)- Health experts are pushing for people to get vaccinated if they haven't already done so. With only about 43% of Vigo County vaccinated, a committee decided to get creative to spread the importance of receiving a vaccination.

A committee at The Vigo County Health Department created an Instagram and TikTok account called, "Vaccinate the Valley" to encourage people to get vaccinated.

These pages share factual information about the COVID-19 vaccine and share testimonies.

People ages 12 through 18 have been vaccinated the least. With back-to-school just around the corner, it is important they get vaccinated to stay healthy.

Health educator and media coordinator, Roni Elder, shares the importance of getting vaccinated.

"We plan on doing more testimonials on the TikTok and Instagram pages. We feel that it is really important for people to hear those stories and know why people are choosing to get vaccinated."

If you would like to check out these social media accounts to learn more information on the COVID-19 vaccination click here.