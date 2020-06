VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College has some green additions.

The college has been involved with a 'Caps to Benches' program since 2017.

In that time, the college has collected more than 5,100 pounds of materials.

That plastic has been turned into benches, trash cans, and picnic tables on campus.

They’re made out of recycled plastic from bottle caps.

The college says it is all about sustainability.