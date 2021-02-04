Local college students led a helping hand to fight the pandemic

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) --Some college students are getting the first-hand experience on the front-lines of the pandemic. That includes one local college here in the Wabash Valley.

The nursing program at Saint Mary of the Woods College is seeing an increase in prospective students wanting to go into healthcare.

News 10 spoke with the Chairperson of the nursing program Dr. Marcia Miller about what this year has been like for her as an educator.

She told News 10 she believes students are seeing the pandemic as a way to serve others, and that's why she's seeing this increase.

She said this year her students are not only learning from the books but from their real-life experiences as well.

Dr. Miller said her sophomores jumped into using clinic skills quickly this past semester. They performed rapid COVID-19 testing on faculty and staff.

She said many of her students are helping with contact tracing and are volunteering to help administer COVID-19 vaccines.

Dr. Miller told News 10 this real-life experience has helped her students grow more this year.

Amber Price is one of those students who said she has grown with the real-life experience.

Price told News 10 last spring she didn't get to have out of the classroom experience that clinics can provide.

So, when she heard clinics were coming back this school year, she was thrilled.

Price said, "It helps you retain the information better, and it kind of lets you see what you will be doing and what you're dealing with. So you're not just thrown into the pandemic. You still have an idea of what's going on, and the protocol, and how to address the situation."

However, Price told News 10 that going to clinics is still extremely difficult at times.

A classmate that feels the same exact way price does is Alexis Finley. Finley told News 10 she's excited to be back, but can't help but feel worried while getting that real life experience.

Finley said, "You're still around a population who's been sick. So we have the possibility of having covid. Then you're sitting around them, and it's scary, but the way I look at it is it's a learning experience."

Both students told News 10 the pandemic has not changed how they feel about what they are going to school for.

They said the pandemic showed them how much they're needed, and how much they love to help others.

Price said, "And it's nice to know that you're always making an impact, and knowing that how appreciative all the patients are. Like they're always thanking you and telling you that they love having you guys there because you're their only support at that moment."