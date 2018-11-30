Clear

Local college students learn how to respond to an earthquake

Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College spent Friday evening learning how to respond to an earthquake.

Nov. 30, 2018
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College spent Friday evening learning how to respond to an earthquake.

Nursing students did emergency triage and victim assistance.

Students studying criminology helped lead incident command.

They told us it was a lot to take in.

"It was good to get that kind of experience to see what a disaster might be like. It was shocking when you first go down there, to see all the people down there," student Mariah Stout said.

Students say the drill was extremely valuable.

The Vigo County Emergency Management Agency helped coordinate the event.

