Local college receives recognition as sustainable campus

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local college received special recognition on Tuesday afternoon.

The Indiana Wildlife Foundation recognized Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College as a sustainable campus.

This designation encourages the development of wildlife-friendly trails and promotes the local ecosystem.

The Duke Energy Foundation also awarded $15,000 toward the restoration of Lake Le Fer.

The campus hopes to have an outdoor classroom and lab by the end of the year.