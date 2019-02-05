Local college receives recognition as sustainable campus

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local college received special recognition on Tuesday afternoon.
The Indiana Wildlife Foundation recognized Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College as a sustainable campus.
This designation encourages the development of wildlife-friendly trails and promotes the local ecosystem.
The Duke Energy Foundation also awarded $15,000 toward the restoration of Lake Le Fer.
The campus hopes to have an outdoor classroom and lab by the end of the year.
