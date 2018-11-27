Local college puts its own twist on Giving Tuesday

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College put its own spin on Giving Tuesday.

The college hosted #Woodsgivingday.

It's the fourth year for the initiative.

The goal is to gain 300 more donors.

Money was raised online through social media.

On Tuesday, faculty, staff, and alumni spent their time making calls to thank donors.

Last year's event raised more than $123,000 in 24 hours.