VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College put its own spin on Giving Tuesday.
The college hosted #Woodsgivingday.
It's the fourth year for the initiative.
The goal is to gain 300 more donors.
Money was raised online through social media.
On Tuesday, faculty, staff, and alumni spent their time making calls to thank donors.
Last year's event raised more than $123,000 in 24 hours.
Related Content
- Local college puts its own twist on Giving Tuesday
- How to get involved this "Giving Tuesday"
- Standing room only for special twist on holiday classic
- Local colleges gather for magazine launch party
- Two local colleges receive high rankings
- Local restaurant gives Backpack Program a boost
- Hoosiers putting education on forefront
- Local girls get hands on inspiration at college conference
- Santa stops at local college for family fun
Scroll for more content...