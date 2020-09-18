Local college party, leads to fatal shooting overnight

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- We're learning new information about a fatal shooting that occurred overnight.

According to the Terre Haute Police Department, it happened between 1:30 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday morning.

It occurred at 6th and Poplar Streets.

Police say it stemmed from a college house party.

One victim was pronounced dead. The other two are being treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

THPD Public Information Officer, Ryan Adamson, tells us there will be no new information released at this time unless other victims' injuries change.

We will continue to update you with more information on this story as we learn more.

If anyone has any more information, you are asked to call THPD at 812-244-2634

.