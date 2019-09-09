Clear

Local college is tops again!!

Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology named top engineering school

Posted: Sep 9, 2019 5:45 AM
Updated: Sep 9, 2019 2:46 PM
Posted By: Rick Rhodes

TERRE HAUTE, IND. (WTHI) - Rose Hulman Institute of Technology is tops in the nation again!

For the 21st year in a row Rose leads the pack as america's top engineering school.

That's according to U-S News and World Report's best colleges.

The institute also earned top survey marks in five academic department categories: chemical engineering, civil engineering, computer engineering, electrical engineering and mechanical engineering.

The school's biomedical engineering program was ranked number two.

Rose-Hulman President Rob Coons acknowledged that the u.s. news ranking, along with other recent distinctions by publications and organizations, showcases the fact that the institute continues to be a recognized leader in undergraduate science, engineering and mathematics education.

