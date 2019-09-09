Local college is tops again!!

TERRE HAUTE, IND. (WTHI) - Rose Hulman Institute of Technology is tops in the nation again!
For the 21st year in a row Rose leads the pack as america's top engineering school.
That's according to U-S News and World Report's best colleges.
The institute also earned top survey marks in five academic department categories: chemical engineering, civil engineering, computer engineering, electrical engineering and mechanical engineering.
The school's biomedical engineering program was ranked number two.
Rose-Hulman President Rob Coons acknowledged that the u.s. news ranking, along with other recent distinctions by publications and organizations, showcases the fact that the institute continues to be a recognized leader in undergraduate science, engineering and mathematics education.
