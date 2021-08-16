Local college introduces its very first PhD program

ST MARY'S, Ind. (WTHI) - Saint-Mary-of-the-Woods College just introduced its first PhD program.

The program is in Global Leadership with a concentration in Organizational Behavior and Change.

The idea of the program began several years ago, but this month it will become a reality.

The PhD program began as part of a Lily Foundation grant for $1 million dollars.

SMWC officials say the college is one of 38 institutions to receive funding as part of the "Charting the Future for Indiana's Colleges and Universities."

Students will begin the program this month.

