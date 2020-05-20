Local coffee shop honors Terre Haute police officer who lost his life to ALS

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One Terre Haute coffee shop is honoring a police officer.

Terre Haute police officer Brian Worley died in 2016.

He lived with ALS. May is ALS Awareness Month.

That's why Gingersnaps Coffee House and Cafe is honoring Worley.

This week the coffee shop is donating 20 percent of sales to the ALS Foundation.

Organizers say this is just one way to honor the legacy of a man who meant so much to his community.

"We've been friends with Brian for years before the diagnosis. To watch the rapid decline...it's heartbreaking. There's a lot of families that have been through this," Gingersnaps owner Lynn Henry said.

The fundraiser lasts through the end of the week.