Local class works to get truck drivers on the road

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. WTHI) -- A shortage of truck drivers is creating problems for supply and demand needs nationwide, but a local class is helping put truck drivers back on the road.

Behind the wheel of every big truck, you see on the road is someone with a story about how they got there.

"I've been working factory jobs, production jobs for the past 8 years or so, and I'm just really not trying to do that anymore," Freeman McGee III, a student said. "I gotta future wife and kids at the house. So, just build for the future"

Right now, McGee is working toward his commercial drivers' license.

"I take my license test next Friday," he said.

If he passes, he will add to the many truck drivers on the road across the country. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, that number has fallen over the last year.

Erik Carlos is an instructor for the CDL certification class at Ivy Tech in Terre Haute. He said it's not really anything new

"We experience recruiters coming in attempting to recruit our students that are not already sponsored by a company and all we hear about is the truck driver shortage and that's nothing new," Carlos said. "It's getting the spotlight now, but the 20 years I've been trucking there's been a shortage."

But for McGee, he's using the shortage to his advantage.

"I've put in quite a few applications already and talked to a couple of different companies. There's definitely a shortage out there and I want to take advantage of it," McGee said.

Carlos said the industry can never have too many drivers.

"We want more people to come in. People retire or find all kinds of reasons to get out of trucking all day every day," he said. "Every truck you've ever sat behind at a redlight said now hiring on the doors."

For more information about the CDL class, you can visit Ivy Techs' website, here.