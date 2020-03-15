Local churches taking action to keep worshipers safe

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - President Donald Trump declared Sunday as a national day of prayer. Amid the coronavirus pandemic - religious leaders are taking action to ensure people stay healthy.

For Northside Community Church in Terre Haute, this means additional cleanings, more sanitizing stations, and handshakes to greet worshippers.

"People are looking for a place to gather and to be encouraged and to get good, accurate information for what's going on. But we are encouraging people to keep their distance...but to care for each other in other ways and to be aware of what needs to happen to stay safe," Pastor Clark Cowden told us.

Several area places of worshiping are offering online options to listen or view services from home.

Northside Community Church uploads an audio recording after services.