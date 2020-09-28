Local church works to help families impacted by hurricanes

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One local church group is banding together to help families impacted by the recent hurricane.

The Bridge Church in Terre Haute is partnering with a church in Connersville, Indiana.

They want to gather toys for families who have been by the hurricane in Louisiana.

Billy Joe Henry is the senior pastor at The Bridge Church.

He says he wants to be able to help these kids and families in their time of need...and he wants them to have gifts at Christmas time.

If you want to donate toys, you can drop by The Bridge Church on Sundays.

You can also call the church office at 812-917-4054.