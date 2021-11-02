Local church works to create women's recovery center in Bicknell

BICKNELL, Ind. (WTHI) - The Christ Community Center moved into downtown Bicknell around a year ago. Church services happen downstairs. But upstairs is where the most activity lately has been happening.

Christ Community Center is setting up a women's recovery home. The focus will be on women dealing with addiction. When complete the program will house just over a dozen women. It'll be a 14-month program.

Women in the program will hold each other accountable while living together. The CCC women's addiction program will take cues from common therapeutic community programs.

Renovations on the second floor of the century-old building have already begun. The work has slowed because the group needs about 40 thousand dollars.

Brad Delp with Christ Community Center says "I feel like that it is important that we offer these type of opportunities for people that are local to this community. I think it is very very important in this community because this community has been ransacked by drugs."

If you'd like to donate to the program and it's construction: Click Here