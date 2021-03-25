Local church working to keep Easter tradition, even if it looks a little different

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local church is making sure Easter traditions continue - even if they look a little different this year.

The Remnant Church in Terre Haute spent time on Thursday getting ready for its Easter giveaway.

Families were will be able to drive thru the fairgrounds and pick-up candy and other items.

There will also be a raffle.

Normally the church would hold Easter Egg hunts, but that just could not happen this year.

Organizers say there will be something for everyone.

The giveaway happens on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm. You'll need to use the entrance behind the fairgrounds to get in. US 41 will be exit only.

Children must be present to receive their treats.