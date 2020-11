TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local church will continue to give back to those in need, but things will look a little different this year due to the pandemic.

Foursquare Church will have a Thanksgiving basket giveaway.

On November 22, people can come to the church for a Thanksgiving basket.

You'll have to wear a mask. It will be on a first come first serve basis.

The event will take place from 12:30 pm to 3 pm.