Local church teams up with Terre Haute Police Department to ensure families have Thanksgiving Dinner

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Making sure families have a Thanksgiving dinner, that’s the mission of one local church in Terre Haute.

The Bridge Church in Terre Haute is teaming up with the Terre Haute Police Department.

It's to feed 50 families in the Wabash Valley this year.

THPD Officers will deliver 25 meals on Friday, November 19. The next 25 meals will be delivered on Sunday, November 21st.

The bridge church is still in need of Thanksgiving side fixings to complete the meals.

If you would like to donate to help, you can call the church at 812-917-4054 or give a donation online.