Local church partners with the American Red Cross to fight blood shortage

A local church partnered with the American Red Cross for a blood drive Saturday.

Posted: Sep 20, 2020 8:18 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There is an urgent need for blood.

That's why a local church partnered with the American Red Cross for a blood drive Saturday.

According to the Red Cross, we are in the middle of a blood shortage.

Donations are needed to meet demand in the midst of natural disasters, a pandemic, and accidents and medical emergencies here at home.

The Emmanuel Church of West Vigo hosted a Red Cross Blood Drive.

Even if you missed this drive, you can still help!

"It's an outreach to help others in need in this time of an epidemic going around and all of that we really believe that people need to know that there are people who will help," said Dale Pine a church member. 

Everybody who donated got a voucher for a haircut at Sports Clips.

Blood donations will be tested for coronavirus antibodies.

