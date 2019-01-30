Local church offers free coats for kids

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local church is working to make sure area children have a warm coat.

Northside United Methodist Church on Fruitridge Avenue in Terre Haute has a number of winter coats.

They are children's coats available for free to kids that need them.

"We wanna make sure kids are staying warm and that they're being taken care of and to know that they're available for people who have the need for them," Church Pastor Clark Cowden said.

To get a free coat for your child or someone you know, stop by the church, preferably in the morning between 9:00 a.m. and noon, Monday through Thursday.

You can also call and make an appointment.