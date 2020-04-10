Local church makes changes to its soup kitchen hours

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - St. Benedict's Church in Terre Haute remains dedicated to serving people in need despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
News 10 spoke with church members about the new times for the church's soup kitchen.
Those days will now be Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.
Church leaders say older members are the main volunteers at the soup kitchen.
They say right now it's just not safe for them to serve regular hours because they are an at-risk population.
"Hopefully we'll get some more volunteers to step up. That's our hope but right now is Monday, Tuesday and Thursday and we'll see how long we'll go with that," Father Martin Day said.
Church leaders also talked about the upcoming Easter holiday. They say a live stream will be available on their website.
