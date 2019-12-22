Local church hosts ice skating event full of fun for the community

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some kiddos laced up their skates and hit the ice on Sunday.

That's with the "Community Ice Skating" event.

The Union Christian Church in Terre Haute hosted the fun.

Kids got to spin around the rink, and after, they enjoyed a bounce house, hot cocoa and some cookie decorating.

"I think it's important to bring people together. Of course our message is the love of Jesus, and we want to share that with the community. The best way to do this is activites, or service projects," said Pastor Todd Payton.

This was the first year the ice skating rink has been part of the Christmas celebration.