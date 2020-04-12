Local church hosts drive-in service for Easter Sunday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's an Easter Sunday like one we've never seeen before, but that didn't stop local congregations from worshiping in a unique way.

The Bridge Church held a drive-in service at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds Sunday morning.

All cars at the service were parked at least 9 feet away from each other to practice social distancing.

News 10 caught up with the pastor.

He said he's grateful they were still able to worship together, despite the circumstances.

"We need to be together, and if it's in our own cars, at least we get to see people we haven't seen in three weeks, and so it kind of breaks up.. we know we have at least a few more weeks of this coming. It kind of breaks up the menotomy for just a moment to be in one place in the presence of God together as his family," said Billy Joe Henry.

Communion cups were pre-packed and handed out by members of the church wearing gloves and masks.