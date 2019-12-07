Local church hosts breakfast with Santa

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Wabash Valley families were able to visit with Saint Nick Saturday.

The Northside Community United Church held a breakfast with Santa.

Kiddos were able to enjoy food, crafts and even get their picture taken with Santa Claus.

This event originally started out as a way to help foster families and children in need, but has grown well beyond that.

"The church is here and constantly building bridges with the community and looking for ways that we can partner together to build up the families in the area," said Pastor Clark Cowden.

This was the second year for the event and organizers are looking forward to it growing more each year.