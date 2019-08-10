Local church hosts block party for families

Clear

Posted: Aug 10, 2019 11:21 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Free Life Community Church hosted a block party Saturday.

It's a way for families to enjoy some time together after being back in the classroom this week.

The event featured music, food, games and a fire truck bounce house.

The Terre Haute Fire Department even stopped by to talk about fire safety.

"We believe that someone that wears a uniform for whatever reason people have been taught that they're not their friend. They're the enemy, and the fact of the matter is that's not true. In fact, we want children to know that if you see someone in a position of authority, that person has a trust of the community to help you not to harm you," said Dan Willis, Pastor at the Free Life Community Church.

The church hosts the back to school block party every year.

