Local church hosts Mother's Day parade

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There was a Mother's Day parade Sunday morning at the First Church of the Nazerne in Terre Haute.

Mothers from the church and community got to enjoy this special celebration.

They even got a little plant to take home with them.

Organizers said it's a great way to celebrate these special women while keeping your distance.

"I love being a mom. It's the best job in the world, but a lot of times you can feel frustrated and overwhelmed, and so it's always good to love on the moms and the motherly figures," said Kerry Dunbar.

Organizers said despite the weather Sunday morning, the parade was a success.