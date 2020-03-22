Local church hosts drive-in service to worship

Clear
Posted: Mar 22, 2020 4:50 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - Some churchgoers sat in their cars instead of pews Sunday morning.

The church is doing its part to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Church leadership asked the congregation to come together as they usually would, but instead, stay in their cars.

The church used a radio transmitter for people to tune-in to the service.

Cars were spaced to meet the CDC social distancing guidelines.

The church said they want to give people the opportunity to come to church, but also be safe.

"This is a way for our elderly, and those that can't go anywhere can come in their own car, be isolated, but still be apart of a community," said Chris Gregg, Senior Pastor.

Church leaders plan to have more drive-in services in the future.

