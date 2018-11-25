Clear

Local church hosting blood drive

The Center Point United Methodist Church is hosting a blood drive to honor one of its own.

Nov. 25, 2018
Staff Report

CENTER POINT, Ind. (WTHI) - The Center Point United Methodist Church is hosting a blood drive to honor one of its own.

Former Pastor of the church, Bob Kumpf, passed away from brain cancer in October.

Now, they're helping give the gift of life this holiday season.

All you have to do to help is head to the church Monday afternoon.

The drive is being held in the church gym. You can find it at 202 South Cheery Street in Center Point.

They'll be collecting blood from 2:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

