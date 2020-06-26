Local church hopes to be blessing to others through food giveaway

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local church hopes to be a blessing to others through a food giveaway.

Remnant Church says it plans to do this every week.

Each giveaway will include something different, like bread, chips, or even Starbucks drinks.

With all that's happening, across the country and here at home, organizers say don't be too proud to ask for help.

"No matter what's going on with COVID, or any protests, or anything, stuff going on, we still want to gather people," said Lead Pastor Branden Norman, "and what we find out is what food does, it gathers everybody and anybody."

