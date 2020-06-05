Local church holds food distribution event

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local church is helping to make sure our neighbors don't go hungry.

The church says it is especially important with job loss and uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Remnant Church in Terre Haute held a food distribution on Friday. Volunteers loaded boxes into vehicles.

The lead pastor says there's a need right in front of us, he feels called to fill it.

"Just try to be the light...and one thing we always say is it's our city and it's our responsibility. So we want to do that. We want to be outside the walls," Pastor Branden Norman said.