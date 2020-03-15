Local church holds blood donation drive

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTH) - One local church used Sunday as a way to fulfill a vital need.
Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church held a blood donation drive.
Some groups have canceled blood drivers amid the COVID-19 outbreak - but the need for blood donations has not changed.
The pastor says it's important to make sure people can get the blood they need.
At this point, health officials say there's no transmission risk with the blood donation process.
You can sign up to make appointments through the Versiti Blood Center of Indiana here.
