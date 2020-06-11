Local church gives out treats as part of its Virtual Strawberry Fest

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The First Congregational Church gave out 200 strawberry treat bags to children on Thursday.

It's part of their Virtual Strawberry Fest. The church is also asking people in the community to do acts of kindness for others.

"The Strawberry Fest. It brings the whole community together and since we could not do this physically this year, it's important that you get out and do that and realize that we can still come together as a community," Pastor Kathi Elliott said.

Any extra goody bags will go to the Boys and Girls Club.