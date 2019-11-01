Local church gets financial help from prosecutor's office to fuel new recovery home

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)--The Vigo County Prosecutor's Office gave more than $2,000 to the Bridge Church.

The money will help the church with its second Avenue Recovery Home for women.

The home will help women who are struggling with addiction get back on their feet.

The church needed help with finishing up the house and making it feel like home.

Like beds, furniture all the way down to the little things like silverware and plates.

Five women will be able to stay in the house.

In all, 10 women will be able to get the help they need with the first house included.

Billy Joe Henry is the senior pastor of the bridge church.

He told us it's a beautiful thing to know others in the community care.

"We're trying to reconnect them with their family and to rebuild that family unit like it's supposed to be. They care more about people actually recovering from their drug addiction than they do putting them away in jail", Said Henry.

Prosecutor Terry Modesitt said addiction can take away those who we love and care for.

He believes it's important that people know everyone is fighting to help people struggling with addiction.

Modesitt said this is one small step to reconnecting hundreds of families.

"If we can get someone who's got a drug problem off the drugs and be you know a functional member of society again we understand that that's the best thing for everyone. They're not only helping an individual spiritually, you know they're helping them emotionally", said Modesitt.

Henry hopes the doors of the new home are open by the end of this month.