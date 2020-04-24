Local church experiences increase in demand for soup kitchen, food pantry items

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) -- Brazil’s First United Methodist Church has been helping feed the community for several years.

Volunteers prepare a weekly meal in the church's soup kitchen known as Something's Cooking.

This is a free meal provided every Wednesday evening to the community.

“You know, they’ve been serving our community for quite a while. So when this pandemic came, it was just a great opportunity for them to step up, and expand their services, and to reach more people," Debbie McNinch, a volunteer, told News 10.

In light of COVID-19, the meal is now served in a drive-thru style approach.

The meal normally feeds between 50-75 people.

In recent weeks, those numbers have doubled.

“Even last week we served about 172 people, and so there is just quite a need, and it just seems to be expanding and growing each week.”

Groceries are also available for pick-up during the mealtime from the food pantry.

“This is just a great way to help people who have found themselves maybe in a situation where they just need a little extra something right now.”

Donations from the church congregation normally fund the program.

Due to the increase in need, the church applied for a grant from the United Way’s Wabash Valley COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund.

The church received five thousand dollars.

“Without that, it would have been very hard to continue to meet the need at the level we’re meeting it at.”

Helping others one meal at a time.

Meals are available from 4:30-6:00 p.m. every Wednesday.