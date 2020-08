TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute church hosted a food giveaway on Friday.

Remnant Church has hosted multiple giveaways since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Most Fridays they hand out free food.

Last week, the church gave away over 16,000 pounds of food. This week, they gave away over 20,000 pounds.

A member of the church told us they just want to help during this time of need.