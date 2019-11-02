Local church celebrates popular Hispanic celebration Dia de los Muertos

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local church is putting a new spin on a popular Hispanic celebration.

St. Benedict's Church held a Dia de los Muertos, or celebration of All Souls Day.

The goal is to celebrate the lives of lost loved ones and remember the impact they've made.

Students celebrated with crafts, an ofrenda, a taco bar and they wrapped up the evening with a special showing of the movie Coco.

Although it's typically celebrated with in Hispanic culture, those at the church said this is a great way to learn about others.

"It gives us the chance to stretch out and reach out to other cultures and get to know a little bit about the Hispanic culture and the Latin American culture," said Veronica Rogers.

This was the first year the church has held this celebration.