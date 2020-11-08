Local church adds 3rd blessing box

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Those struggling with hunger now have a new resource. Members of the Shiloh Baptist Church in Terre Haute unveiled a third Blessing Box Saturday.

This one sits on church property. The two others are located at the Meadows Shopping Center and Saint Paul Missionary Baptist Church.

Members told News 10 they have to refill these boxes at least four times a week!

Paulette Spicer, who is one of the organizers, said it's good to know she is helping someone, somewhere.

"In this pandemic, a lot of people are out of jobs. Families need food. They need money for bills, for rent. We're just trying to do our little bit to help," said Spicer.

Of course, the church is accepting donations. You can always add canned goods and non-perishable items to any of the locations.