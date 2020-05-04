Local daycare facility shares safety measures in place to protect kids

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- As businesses reopen, parents are heading back to work.

But schools remain closed. This makes child care services even more crucial.

Small World Learning Center in Terre Haute has been open throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently, the center is only providing care for children of essential workers.

”That’s just to help kind of limit the exposure. Make sure the kiddos who absolutely need to be here are here, but the ones that don’t need to be here aren't here,” Kristina Nichols, assistant director for Small World Learning Center, told News 10.

As businesses reopen, Nichols says they are allowing more kids in the building.

“So the families that go back to work this week, they absolutely can bring the kiddos back.”

Hand washing stations, providing masks for staff members, and deep cleaning each evening are a few of the safety measures in place.

“So we started implementing a new drop-off policy where we check the kiddos temperatures, make sure they haven’t been exposed to anyone, make sure they haven’t been sick in the last 24 hours. Any child with a temperature over 99.6 is sent home.”

Nichols says the center has received a few calls about new applicants. Kids ages two through 12 can enroll. The majority of kids who have needed care throughout the pandemic are preschool age, but Nichols says e-learning help is available.

”If we have a family in need, we have wi-fi set up, they can bring a device. I’m a teacher myself, so I’m able to work with those kids and get through the e-learning process.”

The facility hopes to serve families who don’t have an immediate need for care in the coming weeks.