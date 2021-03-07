Local charity is looking for volunteers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- People are donating their time, money, and food to help those who are less fortunate. However, a local charity still needs your help. Manna From Seven is a charitable group here in Terre Haute made up of seven people. The group provides assistance with food, offers free haircuts, assists with paperwork, and has a laundry service for families in need.

The organization started in 2019.

Seven friends came together because they saw a need for different services in the community, and decided to fill it themselves.

CEO of Manna From Seven Susan Seitz said, "The original seven all worked at a soup kitchen together, and we just felt like we wanted to do more, something more than what the soup kitchen allowed. "

One of the most used services they offer is food delivery.

Volunteers help pack boxes of food, then the volunteers give the food boxes to people in need.

Some people pick up the boxes while some volunteers deliver the food directly to families.

The food boxes are packed with things ranging from non-perishable items to fresh produce. The boxes are meant to have enough food to last a weekend.

Seitz said when the pandemic hit, Manna from Seven got extremely busy.

Now, she said they're still as busy.

However, Seitz said it's due to word getting out about their group.

She said, "And so every week there's just more and more. Every Friday there are more new faces, every Saturday there are more people calling and saying I can't get there, I have no way, can you help me?"

Seitz said she's thankful her group is getting out there and helping more people as time goes on.

Seitz said, "I just feel like I need to do this, and I couldn't walk away even if I wanted to."

If you want to volunteer, donate, or get involved in any way, you can go to Manna From Seven's Facebook page.