Local charities seeing rise of families who need help

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- When the COVID-19 pandemic hit a lot of people lost their jobs. Leaving many families suddenly finding themselves living below the poverty line and needing some help.

A few years ago. Catholic Charities was serving a little more than 30,000 families. Since the COVID-19 pandemic leaders say they've been serving more than 50,000.

"That's not surprising when so many people have been laid off our furloughed or hours cut back," Jennifer Buell, the assistant agency director for catholic charities said.

She said they have had to cut back or change a lot of the services they provide because of COVID-19 and keeping everyone safe. But, they were able to keep one thing open.

"We've kept our soup kitchen open and operating so that way we're still providing meals 7 days a week," she said.

Buell says a lot of people are using their services for the first time, and a lot of them are having to get help because of the pandemic.

"For many of them, this has been the first time that they've ever had to go and ask for assistance. And that's a hard thing to do," Buell said.

She said it can be hard on some of the families, but Catholic Charities needs some help too. She said a lot of volunteers have had to take a step back for their own safety.

"It's all a little bit difficult and uncharted waters for us," Buell said.

Buell said they are working on re-starting up more of their services. They just want to make sure they can keep everyone safe.

If you would like to donate, volunteer, or learn more about Catholic Charities. You can visit their website, here.