Local chamber is monitoring business-related bills

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce is closely following the work of state lawmakers.

News 10 told you earlier this week, the chamber took a rare step in publicly endorsing COVID-19 liability protection bills.

But, the chamber is also monitoring other business-related bills in order to educate chamber members and the broader business community.

Those bills include one that would provide grants to businesses in the hospitality industry -- impacted by the pandemic and another regarding pregnancy accommodations.

"If you're a Chamber member and you're in an industry that's being specifically impacted by one of these bills, we'll be sending that information out to you personally, like hey, pay attention to this. This is something you need to know about so, we're just here to help our members remain educated," says Kristin Craig.

You can find more information about the legislation the chamber is monitoring on the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce website.

There, you can also learn about how to become a chamber member.