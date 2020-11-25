Local catering company is getting folks ready for turkey day

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We stopped by Butler's Catering Company in Terre Haute. The chef and owner are preparing families for Thanksgiving. They had drop off's this morning, but as they led up to this day, they ran into some surprises.

"Glove usage, the glove supply chain is all running thin. that has been a fun challenge," Kris Kraut told us.

Not only gloves, but the business has also experienced a shortage of cardboard boxes to put the turkey in as well as other disposable items.

Even with those challenges, the owner Kraut says, the pandemic hasn't been all bad.

"I think this year compared to last year we're seeing double if not triple in the amount of overall sales through thanksgiving to go so really interesting to see what Christmas is going to be like."

Kraut says he thinks with people practicing more caution this year might be a result of higher sales. He says pushing his customers to order online has resulted in more of a contactless interaction.

"The whole online component has actually made it easier this year because we're not having to interact with cash and kind of handle impromptu questions that are sometimes difficult when we're busy, the online part was really key in the success of this year."

Before he switches his gears towards Christmas some relaxation is first on the list.

"I think what we're probably going to do is rest. so we're looking forward to next week and kind of having a little bit of a break," Kraut said.

As the next major holiday rolls around, Kraut wants to plan with his food suppliers in mind.

He says getting in the orders early is key.