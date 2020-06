TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Battling cancer can be tough, especially financially.

Bethesda Garden will host a car wash on Friday to help a local eight-year-old boy named Carter Guess.

Carter is battling neuroblastoma. It is a cancer that develops from immature nerve cells.

The family is getting ready to head to Texas for treatment, and all of the money raised will help with travel and medical expenses.

The car wash is from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m.