TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Residents at the Silver Birch Assisted Living Center in Terre Haute celebrated National Strawberry Day in style.

Workers at the center served their residents strawberry sundaes on Tuesday.

Thamas Wampler, a resident at the facility says it was a fun and positive treat for everyone involved, while also keeping safe.

Residents were wearing masks and practicing social distancing during the festivities.